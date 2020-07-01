Life Cover for All
Risk Clinic - HIV
I have a client with HIV. His medication keeps the condition under control, but it's the first case I've ever dealt with of this type. What is the situation? He is looking for the full suite of protection and I know things have improved here, but what...
Risk Clinic: Addiction
My client is a 48-year-old successful businessman with a wife and two children. He was a cocaine addict but has been through rehab three times and is currently clean. He also smokes. Having no protection at the moment, he is aware of the need to look...