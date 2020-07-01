Liberal Democrats
Analysis: Lib Dems, UKIP and Greens on health
In the third and final part of analysis, Richard Walsh discusses the Liberal Democrat, Green Party and UKIP manifestos on health and welfare in the wake of last night's party leader debate.
Macmillan responds to Green, Lib Dem and UKIP manifestos
Macmillan Cancer Support has welcomed aspects of the manifestos of the Greens, LibDems and UKIP.
L&G welcomes Lib Dem mental health pledge
Legal & General (L&G) has welcomed the Liberal Democrat's pledge to reduce waiting times for mental health patients.
Lib Dem Conference 2011: Party throws weight behind Dilnot
The Liberal Democrats have passed a policy motion to urge the government to accept the recommendations in the Dilnot Report on long term care (LTC).
Election 2010: Lib Dems to integrate health and social care
The Liberal democrat Election Manifesto, released today, has proposed a merging of state care services with the NHS.
NHS cuts: going under the knife
As a general election gets closer, parties are fighting to be ‘protector of the NHS'. Jill Davies explores the possibility of NHS spending cuts and how health cash plans might change as a result