British Friendly adds three Mutual Benefits initiatives
British Friendly has added three new elements to its Mutual Benefits in the shape of 'health MOTs' at no extra cost, power of attorney at no extra cost and discounted travel insurance.
Zurich publishes mental capacity act guidance
Zurich has published a new guide to help people put their financial affairs in order should they or a loved one become mentally incapacitated.
Royal London calls for a commission on later-life
Following the proposals for a pensions commission, Royal London has called for its overview to be expanded to cover all aspects of retirement and long-term care planning.