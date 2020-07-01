interest rate
Carney admits plan to 'shake up the markets'
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has admitted his surprise Mansion House speech last month was deliberately designed to 'shake up the markets'.
Sir Charlie Bean: Rates could hit 5% within decade
The outgoing Bank of England (BoE) deputy governor Sir Charlie Bean has said it is "reasonable" to expect interest rates to return to 5% within a decade.
Group protection providers "gritting their teeth" at held interest rate
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to hold the interest rate at 0.5%.