Institute of Actuaries
IFoA to recategorise spinal and brain injuries
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA)has developed a new categorisation for serious spinal and brain injuries aimed at helping insurers better estimate future liabilities.
Actuaries approve White Paper and Funding report
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries have noted that both the White Paper and the Progress Report are recommending integration of the different support services, such as nursing care and social care and added that this could make savings without affecting...
Consistency, clarity and reliable data needed on LTC - Actuaries
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has identified lack of clarity about how to plan for future long term care needs and a lack of reliable sector data as barriers to market development.
Mortality mistakes too common say actuaries
Mistakes are commonly made when using life expectancy figures, as real lifespans are likely to be higher than quoted examples of life expectancy, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has pointed out.
Where now for British life insurance? ask actuaries
There are reasons to expect strong growth in future protection markets, the Actuarial Profession has said.
Think globally...
Following his trip around some of the insurance worlds most developed markets, Mark Jones talks to Paul Robertson on the lessons learnt.
Nuts and Bolts...
Andy Milburn guides us through what the underwriter believes are the most important factors that affect product pricing.