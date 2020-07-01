Independent Office of Tax Simplification
Govt to act on majority of OTS benefits recommendations
The government has confirmed it will be "taking forward" almost all of the recommendations made by the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) addressing the taxation of employee benefits and expenses.
OTS calls for 'pragmatic' cut to NIC rate
The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) has suggested a "pragmatic" cut to National Insurance Contribution (NICs) rates.
OTS employee benefits review: 43 possible HMRC 'quick wins'
The Office of Tax Simplification's has published an interim report as part of its review of employee benefits and expenses. Here is its list of 43 possible "quick wins" to reform the system.
OTS employee benefits review: Govt should clarify salary sacrifice
The Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) has urged government to clarify its approach to salary sacrifice.
EAPs - The pursuit of happiness
Employee assistance programmes are in the spotlight due to a schizophrenic approach by government. But as Sue Weir points out, they are backed by solid research.