Independent Financial Advice
FCA's suitability probe prompted by FAMR concerns
Regulator believes its recommendations may hamper the suitability of advice
Why FAMR will not automatically fill advice gap
Richard Walsh warns that the advice gap will not narrow despite FAMR report findings.
IFA in tie-up with multi-branch building society
National independent advisory business Wren Sterling has reached an agreement with Darlington Building Society to offer in-branch financial planning services to the group's customers.
Increase in numbers of adviser firms and advisers- APFA
The year to 2014 saw an increase of 163 in the number of financial advice firms, figures from the Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) revealed.
Adviser focus: The importance of client segmentation
In the third part of his series on adviser business strategies, John Joe McGinley says successful advisers will have a greater focus on segmenting clients.
COVER FORUM 2014 'Huge role' for IFAs and insurers in LTC planning
The role of insurers and financial advisers is ‘critical' to the advice challenge on long-term care (LTC) fees, delegates heard at the 2014 COVER Forum.
Advice trespass fears stunting D2C platform market - report
Ensuring direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms do not stray into advice has become an "obsession" that is ultimately stunting innovation, a report has concluded.
Compliance service for financial planning firms launched
A compliance service designed for financial planning firms has been launched.
Sesame confirms it will drop IFA mandate and go restricted
Network Sesame has confirmed that it is planning to drop its independence mandate for investment and pension advice and move to a ‘whole of market' restricted proposition in 2014.
FCA 'at odds' with IFAs over independence definition
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) current stance on the definition of independence is at odds with the views of up to half of the IFA community, according to research.
Advisers and solicitors 'must unite' for LTC advice
Symponia has launched its Legal Academy in a bid to unite financial advisers and lawyers in serving long term care clients.
LifeQuote and Whatprotect launch protection advice service
LifeQuote has teamed up with advisory service What Protect to provide a protection platform which provides both advised and non-advised solutions.
Polarised adviser firms report record profits and losses
There is a huge and widening gulf between firms making outstanding profits and those losing money, according to research released today.
Clients increasingly confused on independent/restricted labels
Some 40% of IFAs say that clients are more confused on the difference between independent and restricted advice than they were before the implementation of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), according to research released today.
FCA commission ban would be 'disastrous' but could happen - Tenet
FCA removal of commission on protection products would be a "complete disaster" but could happen, adviser network Tenet has warned.
Joint committee: Care Bill should include importance of regulated IFAs
The Care and Support Bill should stipulate that local authorities must recommend regulated independent financial advisers, to care funders a joint committee has recommended.
Solicitors urged to consider restricted referrals
Following The Solicitors Regulation Authority's announcement that it will launch a consultation into adviser referrals, one adviser letter to the body urges it to carefully consider the case for restricted advice.
Pensions analyst Johnson receives IFA 'hate mail'
A pensions analyst who authored a report criticising the industry has spoken about the ‘vitriolic' reaction from independent financial advisers (IFAs) to his recommendations.
IFA brand is 'irretrievably damaged', says Johnson
The IFA label represents an "irretrievably damaged brand" and should be "consigned to history", according to a pensions report released today.
No long-term care qualification necessary for independents - FSA
The FSA has published final guidance on long-term care advice that states independent firms will not be required to hold the relevant qualification.
Financial advice use grows - Defaqto
More people have used professional advice when considering financial products than a year ago but the majority still do not see it as necessary, according to research.
Dilnot commission: Advisers urge Treasury to green-light recommendations
Advisers, providers and elderly charities welcomed the Dilnot report, but urged the government not to kick the recommendations into the long grass.
FSA figures show advice still key in recovering protection market
The protection market has started to recover over the last year, but it is being propped up by resurging critical illness sales, according to FSA figures.
An ageing industry
An ageing workforce alongside ageing IT systems is a looming problem for the insurance industry. We must act now, says Tim Crossley.