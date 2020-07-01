Icobs

The onus is on you
The individual critical illness market has long been one of the most competitive in the protection industry, but, writes Owain Thomas, could controversial new plans and a battle over definitions see it break out into open warfare?

Clarity at last?

The FSA's verdict on protection and the RDR is in. Graham Harvey examines the changes that will be needed as a result

Playing for time
Tom Baigrie's pan industry protection consumer advertising concept has stalled. Paul Robertson précis Baigries' report on the reasons why

Unlocking the potential

While applauding the ABI's latest on Total and Permanent Disability, Ian Jefferies says Critical Illness cover needs innovation if sales are to improve