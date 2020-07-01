Icobs
WOL Cover: The multi- purpose approach
Is it time for intermediaries to look at whole of life cover as more than an Inheritance Tax planning tool and to take a multi-usage approach, asks Jennifer Gilchrist.
Price comparison websites - the IFA fightback
With price comparison websites growing in number, advisers should take advantage of their own IT systems, despite greater regulation, Andy Valvona explains.
Reinsurance: Longevity - Making the A grade
Ron Wheatcroft discusses how three reports published in September demonstrate the difficulties in funding an ageing society.
Advisers at risk after trade body mix-up on CI guides
Advisers are at risk of further FSA action as miscommunication between AIFA and the ABI means many are not aware of critical illness (CI) sales guidelines released last year.
Son of ICOB: Has ICOBS delivered?
ICOBS is son of ICOB, but has it lived up to its expectations? Julie Pardy investigates
CI sales scripts to be introduced before 2011
Critical illness (CI) sales scripts are ready for implementation by the end of the year following approval from the FSA and Association of British Insurers (ABI).
Protection specialists welcome FSA's protection conclusions
Protection specialists have welcomed the conclusions on the sale of pure protection released today by the FSA in PS10/13.
Group business exempt from commission disclosure - FSA
The FSA has confirmed group business is exempted from commission disclosure requirements laid out in PS10/13, since it was not the intention of the RDR to bring commercial group risk into its scope.
FSA relaxes transparency rules on selling protection under COBS
Firms can 'make a judgement' about when pure protection services are associated with investment advice as the FSA settles on a more relaxed disclosure regime under COBS.
The onus is on you
The individual critical illness market has long been one of the most competitive in the protection industry, but, writes Owain Thomas, could controversial new plans and a battle over definitions see it break out into open warfare?
ABI may impose scripts for CI sales
Advisers could face using approved scripts when selling protection after criticism about poor intermediary product explanations by the FSA.
FSA gives advisers 2010 deadline to execute total premium disclosure
The FSA has given advisers who sell individual long-term pure protection contracts under ICOBS until the end of the year to apply its rules on 'total premium' disclosure.
Clarity at last?
The FSA's verdict on protection and the RDR is in. Graham Harvey examines the changes that will be needed as a result
FSA protection proposals under RDR applauded
The FSA's protection proposals under the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) have been applauded, but with a few points to clarify.
Playing for time
Tom Baigrie's pan industry protection consumer advertising concept has stalled. Paul Robertson précis Baigries' report on the reasons why
Unlocking the potential
While applauding the ABI's latest on Total and Permanent Disability, Ian Jefferies says Critical Illness cover needs innovation if sales are to improve
From under qualified and underperforming to understanding
A large proportion of the protections sales force is under qualified to sell protection in a market offering huge opportunities, says Richard Verdin.