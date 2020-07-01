I-E tax
feature: The (g)end(er) is nigh
So, what are the knowns and unknowns of the forthcoming Gender and I minus E changes? Mark Jones takes us through a few wrinkles
Gender: all to play for
The Gender Directive is creating a fluid situation in protection markets, with insurers only just coming to conclusions. Andy Milburn outlines the state of play so far.
One for the diary: Panel session to tackle gender and I-E
From a Financial Services Ombudsman update to panel discussions with interactive voting; this year's COVER forum programme has been finalised.
Online I-E support launched for advisers
Online adviser support on I-E tax changes and the gender directive has been launched by LV=.
Gender directive has "taken over everything" - L&G
The gender directive changes have "taken over everything", Legal and General has said.
Gender and I-E re-price "double whammy" guess work
The "double whammy" impact on price of the gender directive and income minus expenses (I-E) tax change will push female rates up by more than 15%, Bright Grey has said.
Gender Pricing - The race to 2012
It's not just the Olympics that will make headlines in Britain next year - the gender pricing directive comes into force in 14 months. So what should IFAs do now to prepare for it? Duncan Heald investigates