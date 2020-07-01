human resources (HR)
PMI Health Group gets gold from Investment in People
PMI Health Group has been awarded a Gold rating from Investors in People, the employee healthcare risk management broker firm has announced.
Employers give mixed views on Fit for Work
Two thirds of employers plan to use the Fit for Work (FfW) service while 30% of HR managers are not aware of it, two surveys have found.
HR teams 'regularly' engage with staff mental health
The majority of HR professionals are now regularly engaging with employees to gain an insight into their mental wellbeing, a survey for PMI Health Group has found.
Health issues workshops launched by Unum
Unum has launched a set of workshops to help employers spot and manage some of the most common causes of sickness absence.
Rehabilitation - A voyage of recovery
Paul Avis argues that, in a price sensitive era, early intervention and rehabilitation are important for the containment of group income protection premiums