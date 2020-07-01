housing market
Two-in-five renters reckon they will not own a home by 70 - Aegon
Getting a foot on the housing ladder later, higher house prices and ability to borrow for longer forcing people to pay mortgage into retirement years
Ageing population highlights inaccessible housing problem
Housing across England is ill-equipped to meet the needs of the rapidly growing proportion of the population who are elderly, a new report has said.
Govt in breach of legal obligations to disabled - charities
A report, published by Just Fair, has found that the UK government is in breach of its legal obligations to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of disabled people.
Paradigm launches protection arm
Paradigm Group has announced the launch of a protection and insurance proposition, Paradigm Protect.
Clegg promises 'massive' increase in housing investment
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg has signalled the government is ready to loosen its austerity drive with a "massive" increase in state-backed investment into housing and state infrastructure.
Rising from the ashes?
As the housing market continues to struggle and the Bank of England Base Rate remains historically low, Matthew Wyles asks how long it will take for the economy to recuperate following these testing times.