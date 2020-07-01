Healthshield
Health Shield reports claims stats for the first time
Cash plan provider Health Shield has published its claims statistics for the first time, revealing it paid out 97.5% of all claims made during 2013.
Price drives cash plan take-up - adviser survey
Price has proven to be the bigger factor over benefits when selling cash plans, advisers have said.
Teeth, eyes and rehab are top cash plan benefits - Health Shield
Dental, optical care and physiotherapy are the most popular health cash plan benefits across the UK, Health Shield has revealed.
Health Shield to overhaul corporate offering
Health Shield's 2013 plans include an adjustment to its flex products and the introduction of a corporate GP helpline.