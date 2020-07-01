Healthcare Insurance Counter Fraud Group
Health insurers reveal court cases in the fight against fraud
The Health Insurance Counter Fraud Group has revealed two recent cases demonstrating the progress of cooperative work across the health insurance and dental industry to combat fraud.
Health Shield joins anti fraud group
Health Shield has joined an industry group dedicated to tackling the growing problem of healthcare fraud, such as medical negligence, benefit cheats and scams, becoming an associate member of the Health Insurance Counter Fraud Group (HICFG).
Blog: Using global support to address healthcare fraud
Fraud is becoming a key target for the health insurance industry as it bids to stem the continued growth in medical inflation.
Global taskforce unveiled to tackle healthcare fraud
A worldwide scheme to reduce healthcare fraud has been launched including key players from the UK private medical insurance (PMI) market.
International PMI - Life's a beach
For those seeking a break from the norm, Owain Thomas discovers the IPMI market is both growing strongly and increasingly dynamic
Data sharing scheme tackles PMI fraud
The Association of International Medical Insurance Providers (AIMIP) has agreed a deal to help cut fraud throughout the private medical insurance (PMI) sector.
PMI Fraud - Beat the cheats
Healthcare insurance fraud represents a growing threat, as a weakened economy creates incentives for criminals. Larry Jacobson describes a technological approach to fighting back.