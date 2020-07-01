Healthcare Insurance Counter Fraud Group

Health Shield joins anti fraud group
Health Shield has joined an industry group dedicated to tackling the growing problem of healthcare fraud, such as medical negligence, benefit cheats and scams, becoming an associate member of the Health Insurance Counter Fraud Group (HICFG).

PMI Fraud - Beat the cheats
Healthcare insurance fraud represents a growing threat, as a weakened economy creates incentives for criminals. Larry Jacobson describes a technological approach to fighting back.

