Jelf highlights changes to German health insurance laws
Reforms to the German healthcare system have been highlighted by Jelf international, as Germany aims to keep healthcare costs under control.
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.
The Euro vision: How did the neighbours cope with G-Day?
The Gender Directive has been implemented Europe wide. So how did the neighbours cope? Alastair Gerrard explores.
Around the world - French LTC
As the spotlight focuses on long-term care, Greg Becker asks if the French can offer a funding solution apart from immediate needs annuities.
Medicals Direct expands into Europe
Medicals Direct has announced its expansion into mainland Europe with the formation of two joint ventures.