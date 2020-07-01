George Osborne

Govt sells further £500m Lloyds shares
The government has sold a further £500m of Lloyds Banking Group shares through a trading plan launched in December, taking the total amount of money recovered for the taxpayer from the bank to just under £8bn.

What will be the next 'big thing'?
The protection industry is forever predicting positive change to grow the market. Jonathan Hughes, a reinsurance actuary, assesses the odds of this happening soon.

Osborne to admit debt plan in ruins
Chancellor George Osborne is to tell the electorate this week that his debt plans are in ruins, with the deadline for bringing UK debt down pushed back by many years.