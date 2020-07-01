George Osborne
Govt sells further £500m Lloyds shares
The government has sold a further £500m of Lloyds Banking Group shares through a trading plan launched in December, taking the total amount of money recovered for the taxpayer from the bank to just under £8bn.
What will be the next 'big thing'?
The protection industry is forever predicting positive change to grow the market. Jonathan Hughes, a reinsurance actuary, assesses the odds of this happening soon.
Govt launches review of regulators' enforcement powers
A review into how the the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) reach decisions in enforcement cases has been opened by the government, amid concerns over fairness, independence and transparency.
Osborne to admit debt plan in ruins
Chancellor George Osborne is to tell the electorate this week that his debt plans are in ruins, with the deadline for bringing UK debt down pushed back by many years.
Seven key points from the Autumn Statement 2012
Chancellor's welfare spending cuts are "pain without purpose"
Welfare spending will be cut in a further £6.6bn savings package, the chancellor of the exchequer announced in the Autumn Statement today.
Autumn Statement: What to expect
The ill wind has blown: What can it all mean?
As the dust settles, Peter Barnett gives his view of the Spending Review's impact on financial services and the economy in general
Spending review: NHS budget up just 0.1%
The government has barely maintained its commitment to protect the NHS budget and increase spending over the next four years.
Spending Review: ESA limited to one year
Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) claimants will be limited to one year of benefit payments for those expected to prepare to return to work, the Chancellor George Osborne has announced.
Spending Review: Government intends long-term economic restructuring
The government spending review is not a short term fix but a long-term restructuring of the nation's economy, according to a senior Conservative MP.
Government cuts: The effect on protection and health sales
The Government has announced a policy of cutting across all departments. Peter Barnett assesses what this regime of a thousand cuts means for the protection and health intermediary
Govt still considering FSA closure
Chancellor George Osborne's aides say complete abolition of the FSA is still on the table, adding the regulator will certainly lose its independent role.