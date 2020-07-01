General Practitioners
Analysis: BMA urges GPs not to comply with insurer SARs
GPs providing full patient medical records to insurers risk breaking data protection laws, the Information Commissioner Office (ICO) has warned. Cover looks at this industry practice in greater depth
CQC considering 1,200 GP inspections
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has revealed there are 1,200 GP surgeries in the lowest two categories meaning patients could be at "risk" or "elevated risk" on 38 indicators.
Lung cancer patients report barriers to seeing GP
Patients with lung cancer diagnosed when they go to hospital as an emergency often had difficulties in seeing their GP, a study has found.