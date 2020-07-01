ESMI
ESMI reports higher than forecast growth
Insurer ESMI has reported that its premiums have grown 17% ahead of forecast during its first 18 months of business.
ESMI revamps product line
Following adviser feedback, ESMI has introduced new products and improved terms across its product range.
ESMI announces upgrades and new policy
Essential Supplementary Medical Insurance (ESMI) has announced it is to upgrade cover levels on its protection policies, as well as launch Travel Insurance for those who struggle to get coverage through ill health.
Market views: The competition commission and PMI
What do you think about the Competition Commission's recently published investigation into the private healthcare market and what will it mean for insurers?