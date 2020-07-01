Economic Outlook
Insurers face medium term risk over Scottish vote - Towers Watson
Towers Watson has assessed insurer's investment implications in case of a Scottish of ‘Yes' vote.
BCC warns of 'flash in the pan' UK recovery
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has upgraded its UK GDP forecast for 2014 but cautioned the recovery may be short-lived unless exports bounce back.
UK to post strongest growth in G7 - report
The UK economy will grow faster in 2014 than any other G7 economy, while low wage rises will ensure interest rates do not rise until next year, an influential report has forecast.
Neil Woodford: Rate rise now could be 'very destabilising' for economy
A hike in the base rate of as little as 0.25% would have a much greater impact on the disposable incomes of highly indebted consumers, potentially threatening the UK's recovery, Neil Woodford has said.
Rates need to go up, says Bank 'dove' David Miles
Britain's recovery has become entrenched and the Bank of England should start to raise interest rates in the coming months to reflect the stronger economy, according to one of its most dovish policymakers.
Confidence in UK financial system 'at highest since 2008'
Confidence in the UK economy has hit a post-crisis high despite soaring valuations pointing towards a correction, according to the FT.
Business lobby groups hail brighter UK economy
The UK economy is in good health, suggest two major business lobby groups, the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).
Interest rate could settle at 3%, says BoE deputy governor
The official UK interest rate could settle at an average of 3% in a few years, the outgoing deputy governor of the Bank of England has predicted.
IFAs and providers both agree protection and health insurance is set to boom
Both providers and intermediaries are expecting the insurance sector to grow significantly over the next three to five years, with the life/critical illness and health products leading the way.
Rapid UK growth on course to continue
Britain's rapid growth rate will become "ingrained" and more balanced, the European Commission said on Monday, as two separate reports suggested the strong rate of expansion was likely to continue.
UK unemployment falls to five-year low
Unemployment in the UK fell to 2.24m in the three months to February, the lowest level since March 2009.
GB has 'ongoing trend towards households feeling financially vulnerable' - Genworth
Twice as many British households are deemed ‘financially vulnerable' as ‘financially secure', while more than half of households have experienced financial difficulties in last twelve months, a global survey has found.
UK will be fastest growing G7 economy this year - IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its UK GDP forecast and now predicts the country will see stronger growth than any other G7 economy this year.
UK recovery 'yet to be secured', warns BCC
Policymakers risk the UK economic recovery stalling if they fail to address its "undue reliance" on consumer spending, the British Chambers of Commerce has said.
2013 was a record-breaking year for the UK group risk market - Swiss Re
The overall UK group risk market grows by 2.8% to nearly 11 million people at the end of 2013, according to Swiss Re's Group Watch 2014.
Economists predict 10% house price inflation for next two years
House prices are expected to rise by 10% this year and in 2015 due to a loosening of credit conditions, rising wages and a structural shortage of housing.
Carney: Estimate for rates to hit 2-3% 'not unreasonable'
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said rates could be as high as 3% over the medium term to 2017, endorsing comments made by colleague Charles Bean earlier this week.
Adviser optimism strengthens post-RDR despite muted protection sales
The outlook for the financial services sector is seen to be improving as a consequence of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), but most advisers report protection sales continue to lag following its introduction.
UK economic recovery not secure, warns George Osborne
The UK's economic recovery is "not yet secure", Chancellor George Osborne has warned, ahead of next month's Budget.
Expect any base rate increases to be gradual - MPC
Monetary Policy Committee members predict any rise in the Bank base rate, currently at 0.5%, which occurs over the next two to three years will be gradual.
UK inflation drops below 2% for the first time since 2009
The UK inflation rate dropped to 1.9% in January, marking the first time it has fallen below the Bank of England's target of 2% since November 2009.
Carney ties rate rise to recovery of UK businesses
Britain must see a business recovery before interest rates can begin to rise, according to Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England.
First-time buyers must prepare for rate rises, warns Nationwide
Mutual's chief economist tells recent borrowers to prepare
BoE could lower unemployment target before interest rate hike - experts
The Bank of England (BoE) could lower the unemployment target it has said must be reached before it raises interest rates, according to some experts, as jobless figures fall faster than expected.