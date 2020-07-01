ECJ

Interview - Roger Edwards
Just weeks into his new position as managing director, Nicola Culley finds Roger Edwards heavily into a planning stage.

Planet Insurance - Gender discrimination in insurance
The debate between insurers and their ‘right' to assess risk against public policy concerns about unethical discrimination has come into sharp focus again with the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) ruling on gender discrimination.

Gender Pricing - The race to 2012
It's not just the Olympics that will make headlines in Britain next year - the gender pricing directive comes into force in 14 months. So what should IFAs do now to prepare for it? Duncan Heald investigates

Longevity - If the genes fit...
Ever wondered why females tend to outlive males? Is gender a ‘short-cut' - a proxy to behavioural differences? Eli Friedwald takes a tour of the competing theories trying to explain the difference in life expectancy between the sexes

