Warning for insurers over ECJ tax ruling
UK financial services firms, particularly insurers and banks, will be affected by a ruling on VAT by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) costing up to £100million.
Interview - Roger Edwards
Just weeks into his new position as managing director, Nicola Culley finds Roger Edwards heavily into a planning stage.
Policies on holiday sick leave need clarity to minimise abuse
Employers need to ensure policies regarding holiday sick pay mirror their normal approach following last week's ECJ ruling.
Critical Illness; A sprint finish to 2013
Critical illness is a product beset by complexity - a situation not helped by a raft of changes set to arrive next year, says Edward Murray.
Planet Insurance - Gender discrimination in insurance
The debate between insurers and their ‘right' to assess risk against public policy concerns about unethical discrimination has come into sharp focus again with the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) ruling on gender discrimination.
HMT: Gender neutrality to cut insurance sales
Introducing gender-neutral rates will result in premium hikes for life insurance and critical illness (CI), HM Treasury has warned.
Advisers unaware of gender neutrality impacts - Zurich
Zurich has urged advisers to be prepared for the impact of gender neutrality on their clients and business.
Gender Pricing - The race to 2012
It's not just the Olympics that will make headlines in Britain next year - the gender pricing directive comes into force in 14 months. So what should IFAs do now to prepare for it? Duncan Heald investigates
Longevity - If the genes fit...
Ever wondered why females tend to outlive males? Is gender a ‘short-cut' - a proxy to behavioural differences? Eli Friedwald takes a tour of the competing theories trying to explain the difference in life expectancy between the sexes
Exeter FF kicks-off gender ruling changes
Exeter Family Friendly is believed to be one of the first insurers to publicly revamp its protection products to accommodate the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on gender based pricing.