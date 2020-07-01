Dubai
IPMI country focus: Dubai
Expatriate Group's Lee Gerry discusses what international private medical insurance advisers need to know about Dubai.
Generali Partners with local insurer to launch in the UAE
Generali Global Health has partnered with Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance (DNIR) to launch an international private medical insurance (IPMI) product in the UAE.
Jelf predicts Gulf will unify healthcare
With the current pace of change in the Gulf States, there will be a unified healthcare system introduced, Doug Rice, director of international services at Jelf International, has said.
Firms 'must prepare' for Dubai health insurance laws- Jelf
Jelf Employee Benefits has warned companies to prepare for the next phases of the implementation of Dubai's health insurance laws.
MENA offers enormous untapped potential - iPMI provider
An expat insurer has expanded its offering into the Middle East and established its first operations in Dubai.
Health Minister launches international access to UK healthcare
Health Minister Lord Howe is launching an initiative at the Arab Health Congress in Dubai today to provide international access to UK healthcare services.
Aviva ties-up UAE PMI deal
Aviva has signed an agreement with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) insurer to provide expat private medical insurance in the gulf state.
A compelling force
Many countries have a form of compulsory PMI for expats, providing sales opportunities for intermediaries. Paul Weigall irons out the wrinkles