data collection
Majority of advisers could miss GDPR deadline, Intelliflo warns
Advisers urged to start planning
Principles and evaluation of care management interventions
Is it now time for the health insurers to be the 'care management' experts? Joanne Buckle and Neha Taneja of Milliman explore this.
ABI 'fully supports' review into safeguarding medical data
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said the insurance industry ‘fully supports' the findings of the HSCIC Partridge review in safeguarding the use of medical data.
Insurers need alternative data focus or risk competitive edge - analyst
Insurers need to focus on creative initiatives that draw data from alternative sources including social media, third parties and machine-to-machine communications, or else risk their competitive position, Ovum has warned.
On Cloud 9: How can insurers monetise Big Data?
The proliferation of multi-channel solutions and platforms may have created a wealth of opportunities for businesses to communicate directly with consumers, but as a direct result, the amount of data they hold, has risen to startling levels.
Poor data usage hampers protection sector - Medicals Direct
The insurance industry is being held back by poor data capture, substandard analysis and lack of integration between systems, Medicals Direct Group has said.