Creative Benefits
Bupa introduces member discount offer scheme
Bupa has introduced a member offers programme, offering discounts and offers from firms in health and wellbeing, leisure, travel, home entertainment and retail.
CIPD: Employers want to shift pay focus towards benefits
Employers are keen to see a switch in focus from fixed to variable pay, while also shifting the split between pay and benefits towards the greater use of benefits.
Risk Clinic: my clients are obsessed with price
As a small IFA, I have recently redirected my business towards the SME group market. I am finding clients are obsessed with the price alone. Should I make an effort to sell on the added value of these products, such as EAPs, or should I just concentrate...