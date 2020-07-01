Co-operative Bank
Scrapping of APR under consideration
The scrapping of the approved persons regime, (APR), will be considered by the government's Fair and Effective Markets Review, it has been announced
Approved Person Regime inadequate says report
The Approved Persons Regime (APR) has been described as not fit for purpose in a Treasury Committee report.
Co-operative Group confirms wholesale governance restructure
The Co-operative Group has released details of its new governance structure following a review by ex-City minister Lord Myners.
Co-op chief Sutherland hands in resignation
The chief executive of beleaguered Co-operative Group has offered his resignation after details of his £3.7m pay packet emerged.
FCA and PRA launch investigation into Co-op failures
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have launched enforcement investigations into failures at the Co-operative Bank which led to it receiving a rescue package of £1.5bn from its parent company.