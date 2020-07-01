Client complaints
FCA splits advice from guidance in new complaints rules
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has for the first time distinguished between advice and guidance in the way it records complaints, in new rules out today.
Urgent need to check new policy documents, adviser warns
A protection adviser has warned advisers to check critical illness cover policy documents after receiving a series of out-dated terms and conditions for clients.
PMI market leaders see rise in FOS complaints
The private medical insurance (PMI) market's two biggest players have seen a rise in the number of complaints escalated to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).