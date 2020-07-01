Clayton Hulme Partnership
Market views: How to encourage younger customers to take out protection insurance?
Protection premiums are lower the younger you are when you take out cover. But most advisers do not see potential protection clients until they take out their first mortgage at an average age of 35. How can we get younger people to engage with protection...
Market views - What would a trade body actually do?
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has reported it is in talks to potentially create a protection-specific focus within the body. Many in the industry have supported the move, but what necessary results would such a body need to produce...
Aviva adds to CI offering
Aviva has added second opinion and practical guidance services to its critical illness products for adviser client policyholders.
Case study - short-term income protection
I have noted an increase in the proliferation of short-term income protection (IP) policies, and have several clients preferring it to full IP. Given the return-to-work statistics for the longer-term sick, I worry about selling these products to people...
Market Views - simple products
With the launch of the simple products steering group, what should be the focus for its protection element? Is there a hesitation about actually designing products that are simple?
Market views: Sexing-up IP
With take up of sales in income protection (IP) by advisers so low, reflecting in low consumer sales, what could be done to the product to make it more attractive to IFAs, apart from increased commission?