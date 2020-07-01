Chadney Bulgin
STIP: Has the regulator done its job?
The majority of polled advisers have said FSA and Office of Fair Trading final guidance on short-term income protection provides complete clarity, amid recent concern over the PPI-style-product guidance.
Case study: My client has no protection at all
My client is 35, single and earns a significant wage. He has no protection at all. He rents an expensive property in south west London and has no living relatives. I am trying to advise him on why he needs protection. What types could be best for him...