Risk Clinic: Underwriting mental health problems
Alice suffered from anorexia in her teens and early 20s. She now has a partner with whom she shares a joint mortgage but also has some underlying mild depression.
Aegon considers commission methods
Aegon is looking at its method of remunerating advisers selling protection products.
Industry figures question Conservative's FSA plans questioned
Senior industry figures have questioned Conservative plans to transfer regulatory powers from the FSA to either the Bank of England (BoE) or a new consumer protection body.
Risk Clinic Case Study
Hugo, a teacher, has a mortgage and three separate loans. All have payment protection insurance(PPI) associated on an individual basis. He has recently started a family and is looking at a broader policy. He is healthy but has a BMI of 34. What would...
IFA calls for mixed commission option on protection
A protection and investment IFA is calling on providers to help him adopt a uniform charging method across both sides of his business.
Risk Clinic Case Study
John, 45, is an office manager looking for protection. He has a £200,000 mortgage and two children that he has custody of following his divorce two years ago. He does not exercise and although he had an alcohol problem four years ago, he does not drink....
Risk Clinic: Overweight clients
Following his brother's diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer last year, Bob wants to take out some critical illness (CI) cover for himself. Bob is 47, drinks moderately but has a body mass index (BMI) of 32 despite being physically active by cycling...