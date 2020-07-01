Canada Life Group Insurance
UK absenteeism rises by 10 million days - ONS
One in three sick days taken by mid-life employees
Presenteeism trend 'shows no sign of abating'
‘Casual presenteeism’ on the rise
ONS: UK productivity continues to decrease
0.2% reduction in productivity in Q1 2019
Steven Dean: Helping business clients meet legal requirements
How group income protection policies can offer legal support to business owners
Steven Dean: Thriving at work - the role of GIP
The accumulated expertise of GIP providers can be leveraged to assist in the implementation of the mental health core and enhanced standards detailed in the Stevenson Farmer report, argues Steven Dean
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.
Canada Life Group Insurance MD Ian McMullan passes away
Ian McMullan, managing director of Canada Life Group Insurance, passed away on Friday 8th July 2016 following a brave battle with cancer.
Canada Life offers day one mental health interventions
Canada Life Group Insurance has launched a day one early intervention service (EIS) for employee absences caused by mental health issues for group income protection clients.
Group IP: The numbers are on the up
As the number of people with group income protection rises, Thomas Smith looks at how the industry is faring.
Calls about depression to Canada Life's EAP soar by 40%
Canada Life Group Insurance's Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) has revealed a fifth (21%) of calls made to the service in Q1 2015 concerned mental health - a 40% increase from Q1 2014.
TRUST|Pensions to offer group life with Canada Life
TRUST|Pensions, which provides a master trust for automatic enrolment workplace pensions, is to offer optional group life cover from Canada Life's Simply CLASS service.
Advisers planning more than AE with SMEs
Two thirds of advisers are planning to advise on a wider range of employee benefits along with automatic enrolment for pensions, a survey by Canada Life Group Insurance has found.
UPDATED: Canada Life unveils 'Simply Class' product
Canada Life has begun selling its ‘Simply Class' group life assurance product, aimed at 2-50 employee companies on its CLASS platform.
Small businesses open to more than pensions at auto-enrolment
More than half (55%) of small businesses would consider introducing other employee benefits as part of auto-enrolment, research for Canada Life has found.
How to avoid a stale group life performance
Alan Sparks of Canada Life looks at what can be done to cross the barriers to growth that the group life market faces
Opinion: The state of the group risk market
The annual group risk reports show the need for growth, writes Canada Life's Paul Avis.
Canada Life launches online master trust for new clients
Canada Life has announced it will offer a master trust for new group life clients through its online administration platform CLASS.
Interview: The group risk opportunity
Canada Life's Paul Avis discusses the potential for growth in the group risk market with Fiona Murphy.
Canada Life Group buys L&G's offshore business
Canada Life Group has reached an agreement to acquire Legal & General International (Ireland) Limited (LGII), its parent company Great-West Lifeco Inc announced.
Early Intervention Service returns half of referrals to work
Canada Life has announced that its Early Intervention Service (EIS) has seen 47% of referrals result in a return to work.
RedArc services for Seven Families
RedArc has announced its support services will be provided for those families who are taking part in the Seven Families initiative.
Canada Life renews RedArc contract
Canada Life Group insurance will continue to provide the RedArc Personal Nurse Adviser service for all its group critical illness claimants.
Canada Life launches group risk treatment sourcing service
Canada Life Group Insurance has added a treatment sourcing service to its group income protection (GIP) and group critical illness (CGI) schemes providing fixed-price private medical treatments tailored to an individual's circumstances.
Video: What is group risk pooling?
What is pooling? Why is pooling important? Who should do it? What are the benefits? Jon Ford, sales director, Canada Life Group Insurance explains.