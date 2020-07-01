Budget 2013
Post-Budget: Financial advice clause in Care Bill is essential
The announcement in the Budget that the implementation of the cap on social care costs will be moved forward to 2016 at a rate of £72,000 came as little surprise as the Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne had pre-announced this in the media at...
Budget 2013: Evening Standard apologises for scooping Chancellor
The Evening Standard has apologised to the Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne after an image of its front page - meant to be released later today - revealed details of the Budget ahead of Osborne's speech.
Budget 2013: Tax break for health intervention employee benefits
The Chancellor's indication that companies will get a targeted tax relief tax help with sickness related employee benefits has been welcomed.