Budget 2011
Budget 2011: Life premiums 'could rise up to 30%' - RGA
Life cover for women could rise by up to 30% after the announcement of a new tax structure for protection products and other recent industry developments, according to RGA.
Budget 2011: Life Assurance Premium Relief to be abolished
The government has announced plans to abolish life assurance premium relief (LAPR) in the budget.
Budget 2011: Mobility component of DLA to stay
The Government will no longer remove the mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance for people in residential care.
AMII calls for levelling of PMI taxation playing field
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) has called on the Chancellor to remove tax disincentives in the treatment of employer-paid private medical insurance (PMI).