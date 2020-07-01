Buck Consultants

As serious as cancer

Cancer is having a major impact on many businesses across the UK and managers accept there are difficulties in dealing with it. Owain Thomas reviews the problems and solutions to supporting staff.

Group Life - Bowling everyone over

The group life market may be in robust health, but it does face an array of conditions driving change. Edward Murray investigates the developments that lie in store over the next year.