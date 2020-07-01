Buck Consultants
HWS a 'selling opportunity' but may lead to 'two tier' occupational health
In order to fund the new Health and Work Service, the government will no longer offer compensation to employers that experience high levels of sickness absence.
Workplace wellness survey: Too few firms measuring outcomes
Too few UK businesses are measuring the impact of their workplace wellness strategies on business and employees, a Buck Consultants survey reveals.
As serious as cancer
Cancer is having a major impact on many businesses across the UK and managers accept there are difficulties in dealing with it. Owain Thomas reviews the problems and solutions to supporting staff.
Group Life - Bowling everyone over
The group life market may be in robust health, but it does face an array of conditions driving change. Edward Murray investigates the developments that lie in store over the next year.