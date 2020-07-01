Bluefin
Market views: Mushrooming mental health issues
Mental health concerns have been high on the agenda of late, from adviser corporate client discussions to Association of British Insurers conferences and Labour leader Ed Miliband's speeches. How significant is this issue for employers and are insurer...
Capita reveals name for merged consultancy firm
Capita Hartshead and Bluefin Corporate Consulting will operate as a combined business under the new name of Capita Employee Benefits from November.
AXA announces sale of Bluefin Corporate Consulting
AXA agreed to sell Bluefin's employee benefits consulting business, Bluefin Corporate Consulting, ("BCC") to Capita plc for £50 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Market views: Auto-enrolement - a gateway to new business?
The Pensions Bill has begun its reading in Parliament. Will the creation of the National Employment Savings Trust open the market to businesses never before involved in providing financial support to their employees and create opportunities for advisers...
Axa CEO Maso insists it has no plans to sell broking arm Bluefin
Axa has insisted that it has no intention of selling its Bluefin Insurance Group and remains fully committed to the distribution market.