blockchain
Realising the real world potential of blockchain
'Personalisation without sacrificing privacy'
Sesame Bankhall and Aviva to fund blockchain platform
£5 million investment
Technology giant IBM joins ABI
Industry body’s largest associate member
Blockchain platform launch aims to bring down insurance costs
Foresees back office costs to be reduced by up to half
Blockchain can transform protection sector - Hymans Robertson
Blockchain can play a crucial role in helping the insurance sector provide more flexible protection solutions to the UK's growing number of self-employed and 'gig economy' workers, according to Hymans Robertson.