BBA
PPI CMCs come under scrutiny
The Ministry of Justice is holding a summit today to discuss the "predatory" conduct of claims management companies offering payment protection insurance claims management.
FSA grants banks extension on PPI complaints
The FSA has agreed to temporary arrangements for Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and RBS to handle Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) complaints.
BBA abandons PPI challenge
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) has drawn a line under its legal fight to avoid PPI mis-selling payouts.
Banks forced to look again at rejected PPI complaints
The High Court today ruled banks must look again at hundreds of thousands of PPI cases, following an unsuccessful judicial review by the British Bankers Association (BBA) against the FSA.
Competition Commission confirms PPI sales ban
The Competition Commission (CC) has confirmed the banning of payment protection insurance (PPI) sales at the point of credit sale for seven days and introduced a wide range of rules governing the product.