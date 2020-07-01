BBA

PPI CMCs come under scrutiny
The Ministry of Justice is holding a summit today to discuss the "predatory" conduct of claims management companies offering payment protection insurance claims management.

Competition Commission confirms PPI sales ban
The Competition Commission (CC) has confirmed the banning of payment protection insurance (PPI) sales at the point of credit sale for seven days and introduced a wide range of rules governing the product.