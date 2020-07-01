Bancassurers
Barclays signs L&G and Aviva for retail insurance products
Aviva and Legal & General are to provide life and general insurance products for Barclays Bank UK Retail customers.
Aviva remains on course for protection dominance
Aviva has seen a slight uplift in its protection sales over the third quarter as it continues its attempt to dominate the market.
Santander halts protection sales to re-train staff
Santander has been forced to restrict sales of protection products through its branches due to a staff training issue.
Around the world: Turkish Bancassurance
The rise of bank-based distribution for many long-term insurance products led to the term ‘bancassurance'. But is bancassurance distribution ready for a rethink? Greg Becker investigates
FSA protection proposals under RDR applauded
The FSA's protection proposals under the Retail Distribution Review (RDR) have been applauded, but with a few points to clarify.
Playing for time
Tom Baigrie's pan industry protection consumer advertising concept has stalled. Paul Robertson précis Baigries' report on the reasons why