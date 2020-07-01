Axa Sun Life
SunLife announces CI changes
SunLife has announced changes to its critical illness cover in line with the ABI's updated best practice.
SunLife makes senior hire in GI drive
SunLife has announced a senior hire to lead its move into the general insurance market.
Britons neglect death preparations as costs continue to rise
The cost of dying rose again last year, according to a new report which suggests loved ones left responsible for making funeral arrangements are unprepared for the burden.