Now Health International merges Asia and Middle East operations
Now Health International has merged its Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions to support the development of its global service proposition.
Top Middle-eastern and Asian hospitals have monopoly on iPMI cost
Consistently high margins in middle-eastern and Asian top hospitals are significant barriers in the otherwise buoyant international PMI market, IMG Europe has said.
Planet Insurance: planning the future
It's not often that people in financial services take a long view of the future, but earlier this year the Long Finance Forum of Futurists produced the report: In Safe Hands, on possible scenarios for the future of financial services heading towards 2050....
International PMI - Life's a beach
For those seeking a break from the norm, Owain Thomas discovers the IPMI market is both growing strongly and increasingly dynamic
Now Health introduces currency flexibility
Now Health International has introduced a flexible currency facility for customers in around 200 countries.
The future of PMI
The evolution of health insurance is likely to continue, characterised by an increasingly international scope and scientific considerations. Ron Buchan gives his insights