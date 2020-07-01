Around the world

Auto-analytics - quantifying the self
The burgeoning Quantified Self movement, consisting of those who track what was eaten and expended, vital metabolic statistics and even mood states, is fast taking root throughout the world. Amy Friedman reports.

Around the World: Canadian apps
In Canada, modern technology has helped pioneer a novel employee benefits approach to bridge the pensions inertia gap, as Amy Friedman explains.

Around the world - cover unites the States
Ever more insurers are partnering with big-box retailers to develop new markets for life and health insurance in the US. Amy Friedman reveals how the concept works.

Takaful - mutual ideas in the Muslim world
Takaful insurance is common in most of the Muslim world, but what is its potential in the UK? Greg Becker looks at one of the most developed takaful markets - Malaysia.

Around the world - UK Underwritten Annuities
After travelling the globe we return home to consider one of the rising stars of recent times: underwritten annuities. Greg Becker investigates aspects the wider market could emulate.

Around the world - French LTC
As the spotlight focuses on long-term care, Greg Becker asks if the French can offer a funding solution apart from immediate needs annuities.

