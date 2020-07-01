Around the world
Banning protection commissions - the Netherlands experience
Did a commission ban in the Netherlands damage the market? Rijn van der Linden says not and draws some parallels with the UK
Wellness: Is it all in the game?
Gamification is on the increase as companies look to make wellness programmes more attractive to their users. Kate Coburn explains,
ZMOT = Opportunity for insurers
Adriano de Matteis explores the ZMOT concept and how insurers globally could put it to work.
Auto-analytics - quantifying the self
The burgeoning Quantified Self movement, consisting of those who track what was eaten and expended, vital metabolic statistics and even mood states, is fast taking root throughout the world. Amy Friedman reports.
Around the world:The life-saving tablet
The much-loved tablet device now has a fast-growing role as an all-in-one sales tool for life insurance distributors, especially in Japan. Amy Friedman explains.
Around the world - AFLAC ducks in the USA
A clever marketing campaign in the US has transformed one company's brand and distribution. Jason Hurley explains.
Around the World: Canadian apps
In Canada, modern technology has helped pioneer a novel employee benefits approach to bridge the pensions inertia gap, as Amy Friedman explains.
Around the world: SE Asian DIY buyers
In Asia's ASEAN region, life insurers are looking for ways to reach budget-conscious ‘do-it-yourselfers' of all generations. Peter Tan examines one company's successful cultivation strategy.
Around the world: Do you drive like a girl?
This month, Jason Hurley stays close to home in the UK, looking a new, possibly industry-changing, way of branding and distributing insurance.
Around the world - cover unites the States
Ever more insurers are partnering with big-box retailers to develop new markets for life and health insurance in the US. Amy Friedman reveals how the concept works.
Around the World: Japanese insurer grows and thrives online
A Japanese insurer is reaping the rewards of embracing the technological revolution, writes Greg Goodfliesh.
Around the World; wealthy Italians, credit and protection
As ‘plastic' takes global precedence in commerce, an Italian credit card company has made simplified coverage available to its elite cohort. Kate Coburn explains why.
Around the World: Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Smart underwriting, Smart phones, Smart People: Voila!
Ireland Life and CI Insurance - a family affair?
Child CI cover is a common benefit on critical illness products in the UK. In Ireland, regulations allow insurers to take cover relating to children a step further, as Greg Becker expains.
Takaful - mutual ideas in the Muslim world
Takaful insurance is common in most of the Muslim world, but what is its potential in the UK? Greg Becker looks at one of the most developed takaful markets - Malaysia.
Around the world - UK Underwritten Annuities
After travelling the globe we return home to consider one of the rising stars of recent times: underwritten annuities. Greg Becker investigates aspects the wider market could emulate.
Tanzania: Creating a market in the mobile world
For many in the third world, micro-insurance is where their protection purchasing history will start, and maybe this is where many should start in the developed world too? Greg Becker looks to Tanzania.
South Korea: Life insurance - as seen on TV
Coming soon to a small screen near you, homesurance. Or that is the theory, says Greg Becker, who explores its growing success in Asia.
South American utilities: the next distribution channel
Around the world - French LTC
As the spotlight focuses on long-term care, Greg Becker asks if the French can offer a funding solution apart from immediate needs annuities.
Around the world: Hong Kong CI
Critical illness products are continually evolving worldwide. With this in mind, Greg Becker checks out some interesting developments in Hong Kong.
Around the world: Online distribution in USA
How will people buy insurance in future? Greg Becker visits the US for developments in online distribution.
Around the world: South African viral marketing
Underwriting requires information, so what can your connections tell us? Greg Becker visits South Africa to look at one idea.