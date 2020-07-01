Aon Hewitt
Global PMI cost increases forecast to be 2.5 x higher than inflation
The average cost increases for employer-sponsored private medical insurance plans globally will be 9.1 percent in 2016 - higher than the global average projected inflation rate of 3.6%, according to Aon Hewitt.
Aon warns on employee benefits segmentation
Generational segmentation in employee benefits is too simplistic and not necessarily meeting employers' and employees needs, analysis from Martha How for Aon Employee Benefits has found.
Employers lack confidence in absence data
A significant majority of employers lack confidence in the accuracy of their absence data and even more do not calculate the total cost of employee health.
Employee engagement with work on the mend
Employee engagement and employees' perceptions of their working experience show modest improvement despite economic difficulties in Europe, and have stabilised in the UK, according to Aon Hewitt.
Multinational firms looking for global control of benefits
Multinational companies are looking to have more global control over benefit offerings as many fear that local rules are insufficient or incompatible with business' guidelines, research from Aon Hewitt finds.
Employee benefits - increasing the effectiveness of benefit spend
Seán Flynn reports on how employers are looking to improve the effectiveness of their benefits spend and what providers are doing to help them.