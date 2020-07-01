Andrew Lansley
Analysis: The Labour manifesto on health
In the first of a series of articles analysing at the parties' manifestos in relation to the NHS, health and social care, Richard Walsh looks at what Labour are pledging.
Andrew Lansley replaced by Jeremy Hunt in cabinet reshuffle
The Prime Minister has appointed Jeremy Hunt as secretary of state for health to replace Andrew Lansley who will step into the role of leader of the House of Commons.
Andrew Lansley has used Dilnot as pick 'n' mix sweet counter - Symponia
The social care white paper has disappointed financially and offered no fresh approach, Symponia has stated.
Health secretary outlines NHS objectives for consultation
Objectives for the improvement of healthcare have been set out for public consultation, the Department of Health has reported.
Patient employment targets for NHS
The new NHS focus on patient outcomes will specifically target getting those suffering long term conditions or mental illness back into work.
Lansley bans minimum NHS waiting times
The NHS has been banned from attempting to save money by enforcing minimum waiting times for patients following referrals.
Govt ordered to publish secret risks of NHS reforms
The government has been ordered to publish a report it attempted to keep secret that details the risks of its NHS reforms.
NHS reforms have 'hell of a lot wrong' - Lord Winston
Lord Robert Winston has slammed the government's Health and Social Care Bill saying there was "a hell of a lot wrong with it" and said it did not address patients basic medical needs.
The Health and Social Care Bill back in Parliament
The Health and Social Care Bill has returned to Parliament to discuss Government plans over the NHS.