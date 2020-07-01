Ageism
Older worker should not be seen as a problem - MetLife
Employers estimate up to a third of their staff would struggle to continue in their current jobs past traditional retirement ages, according to MetLife Employee Benefits.
Aviva "nervous" at thoughts of age removal from pricing
Aviva is "nervous" at the idea that age could be removed from protection pricing with the incoming Equal Treatment Directive.
Age and disability: can we get an update please?
In the Test-Achats judgement on 1 March last year the European Court of Justice ruled that different premiums for men and women equated to sex discrimination. Gender, or relating factors, used in premium prices were banned. And here we are - five months...
Age-based underwriting under threat
Age could become the next factor to be banned from use in underwriting insurance and annuities, according to lawyers Pinsent Masons.
Govt tells insurers use 'solid evidence' for age discrimination
The government is proposing to make it illegal to discriminate against older people, which would ban insurers using age to judge risk unless they have "solid evidence" it would make a difference.
French equality body targets all underwriting discrimination
Insurers could be prevented from using age, health and any other form of differentiation to underwrite and price products if a French administrative authority has its way.