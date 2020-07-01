Age UK
Comparison site for regulated funeral plans launched
Protect Your Family service only compares plans regulated by the FPA
DWP reveals full details of Access to Insurance Working Group
Organisation led by disability champion for insurance sector, Johnny Timpson
Warning of 'destructive vicious circle' in health and social care
The health and social care system is under severe stress, due to a lack of high quality social care which saps the resilience of NHS services and patients, Age UK has warned in a new report.
Office workers lacking time for health and wellbeing
Over a third (35%) of those whose work is mainly or solely office based spend less than an hour on physical exercise a week, with 9% doing none, a survey by Age UK and Bupa has found.
Bupa chooses Age UK as charity partner
Bupa has chosen Age UK as its partner charity for the next two years, with the aim of raising £1m for the charity.
Care spending down £1.4bn in a decade
The amount spent on social care has fallen nationally by £1.1bn since 2010/11 and £1.4bn since 2005/6, after accounting for extra money from the NHS, Age UK has found.
Call for New Year's resolution for financial services industry from Age UK Enterprises
The financial services industry needs to do more to ensure that products are easily understood by customers, the managing director of Age UK Enterprises has said.
Cancer numbers set to treble by 2040
The number of older people living with cancer in the UK is set to treble by 2040 with increased demand on health services, Macmillan has reported.
ABI backs Home Office decision to omit industry from Equality Act
The Association of British Insurers has thrown its support behind a Home Office announcement that imminent discrimination laws will not apply to the insurance industry.