ADVO Group
ADVO buys intermediary - and looks for more
ADVO Group has bought Health Care Plus (HCP), a specialist medical insurance intermediary based in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, for an undisclosed sum
Risk clinic: How to deal with staff absenteeism
During a recent visit to a small company, my client was complaining about the length and frequency of her staff absence. Having no experience in this before, where would my start point be in introducing an absence management and return to work policy...