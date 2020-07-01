Actuarial Profession
Consistency, clarity and reliable data needed on LTC - Actuaries
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has identified lack of clarity about how to plan for future long term care needs and a lack of reliable sector data as barriers to market development.
Dilnot offers opportunities for insurance market - Actuaries
Actuaries' professional body, The Actuarial Profession, has said that, if implemented, the Dilnot Report will present significant opportunities for the long term care insurance market.
Wealth bands would open up the LTC market actuaries told
Ranking people in affordability terms for long term care (LTC) would open the market to insurers actuaries have been told.
Chelsea for the Premiership say actuaries
Chelsea is to win the Premiership, the Actuarial Profession's Life conference has been told
EU gender equality laws would lead to inequality say actuaries
EU moves to enforce gender equality in insurance rates and pension calculations could lead to greater inequality The Actuarial Profession has said.