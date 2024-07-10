Consumer Duty: One year on and the protection factor

Shelley Read, senior protection technical manager, Royal London, shares her insight for COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser, where she looks at Consumer Duty's first year through the protection lens.
So, how are advisers feeling as we approach the one year anniversary of the Consumer Duty? Most we speak to have welcomed its introduction. Of course, many were fulfilling the majority of requirements anyway, and often all that was needed was just a few tweaks and updates to be fully compliant. A significant change is wealth advisers having a greater focus on clients' protection needs, while providers have seen an increase in requests for training and support from this group of advisers. In our November 2023 Adviser Survey, advisers said protection business had increased by 10% in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.