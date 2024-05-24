Working towards wellbeing

Gender parity has come a long way in recent decades, yet there remains important progress to be made. Earlier this year, TELUS Health launched its most recent Mental Health Index (MHI) in the UK. It had the goal of tracking the wellbeing of British workers and, sadly, evidencing several concerning trends, not least that one third of workers have a high mental health risk. What struck me, though, was the gulf between male and female mental health; women surveyed have a score of 61.9 compared to men, whose score is considerably higher at 67.2. This disparity, unfortunately, is long entr...