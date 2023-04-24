Why group protection is more important than ever during turbulent times

While the Covid-19 pandemic may seem like a distant memory to many of us as we face new challenges brought on by the cost of living crisis, many of the same lessons can be applied. Prior to the numerous lockdowns, few of us could have imagined the possibility of permanently or flexibly working from home. Change was thrust upon us and it required companies and individuals to adapt. As a result, employers were urged to consider the wellbeing and needs of their employees in ways that were not necessarily considered before. Now, as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, ...