Why group protection is more important than ever during turbulent times

Andrew Marchant, claim liaison manager at Canada Life, reviews the importance of group protection policies and added services in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
While the Covid-19 pandemic may seem like a distant memory to many of us as we face new challenges brought on by the cost of living crisis, many of the same lessons can be applied. Prior to the numerous lockdowns, few of us could have imagined the possibility of permanently or flexibly working from home. Change was thrust upon us and it required companies and individuals to adapt. As a result, employers were urged to consider the wellbeing and needs of their employees in ways that were not necessarily considered before. Now, as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.