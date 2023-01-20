A handy Consumer Duty checklist for financial advisers

Checklist for the measurement and evidencing of Consumer Duty

clock • 3 min read

James Edmonds, director at Investor In Customers, shares his Consumer Duty checklist and says a wide-ranging and well-governed plan to tackle the issues will stand businesses in good stead.

I've a suspicion that many firms have been leaving the bulk of their Consumer Duty action until this month. The year-end pressures inside financial services organisations are considerable from budget planning for the next year, compiling and presenting performance PowerPoints and reports, along with writing year-end reviews etc. The danger is that Consumer Duty may have been seen as something to worry about in 2023. After all, how hard can it be to run a simple compliance exercise within the seven months until the first deadline for new business in July? The answer unfortunately is th...

