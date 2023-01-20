A handy Consumer Duty checklist for financial advisers

James Edmonds, director at Investor In Customers, shares his Consumer Duty checklist and says a wide-ranging and well-governed plan to tackle the issues will stand businesses in good stead.
I've a suspicion that many firms have been leaving the bulk of their Consumer Duty action until this month. The year-end pressures inside financial services organisations are considerable from budget planning for the next year, compiling and presenting performance PowerPoints and reports, along with writing year-end reviews etc. The danger is that Consumer Duty may have been seen as something to worry about in 2023. After all, how hard can it be to run a simple compliance exercise within the seven months until the first deadline for new business in July? The answer unfortunately is th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.