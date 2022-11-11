Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

clock • 3 min read

In the final part of a three-part series exploring Consumer Duty and the protection sector, Andrew Gething of MorganAsh explains how understanding consumer characteristics can create opportunities for growth.

To understand vulnerability, and product suitability, the financial services sector must understand consumer characteristics - including health and lifestyle. While this is an important part of the new Consumer Duty, it does allow firms to highlight the need for protection of assets to the consumer. This is a great opportunity for the protection industry to piggyback on intermediaries' collection of consumer characteristics data to identify the need for protection. While there have been some successes, the protection industry has for years struggled to engage with both the mortgage an...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Insurer

Zurich becomes first GAIN 'Industry Transformer'
Insurer

Zurich becomes first GAIN 'Industry Transformer'

First insurer to gain status

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 November 2022 • 1 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read
FCA seeks panel members for new innovation advisory group
Regulation

FCA seeks panel members for new innovation advisory group

First meeting in January 2023

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 11 November 2022 • 1 min read