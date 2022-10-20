Katharine Moxham: Celebrating 25 years of group risk evolution

It's been such a whirlwind time that it's difficult to pay full tribute to the progress the group risk industry has made during that period. But the shift in employers' perceptions of group risk products (employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness benefits) stands out. When COVER Magazine launched, price was king for group risk products, which were very much treated as a commodity by employers - a grudge just-in-case buy they hoped they'd never have to call upon. Since then, there's been a quiet revolution in this space, which started within the group in...